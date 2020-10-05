FOXBORO — A New York City man charged with fleeing the CVS at Patriot Place with stolen merchandise and crashing head-on into another vehicle on North Street remained hospitalized Monday.
Arnold W. Ludd, 47, of the Brooklyn section of New York, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in his hospital bed on a half-dozen charges.
He was admitted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston Sunday and was being held without bail under guard by the Suffolk County sheriff’s office.
He faces charges in Wrentham District Court of driving to endanger, speeding, failure to drive within marked lanes, driving without a license and two charges related to alleged shoplifting at CVS, according to court records.
Ludd was allegedly speeding in a Chrysler minivan when it struck a Honda Ridgeline head-on just before noon Sunday in the area of 107 North St.
Ludd and the driver of the Honda, identified as Edward Fitzpatrick, had to be extricated from their vehicles by Foxboro and Sharon firefighters.
Fitzpatrick suffered two broken legs and other serious injuries and was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was expected to recover, police said in their report.
Also injured was a passenger in Ludd’s vehicle, identified as Heather Schrembs, 36, of Hagerstown, Md. She was taken to Boston Medical Center. Fitzpatrick’s dog was seriously injured and was taken to Tufts Animal Hospital in Walpole.
The conditions of those involved in the collision were unavailable.
Found inside Ludd’s vehicle were over-the-counter medication and razors allegedly stolen from CVS and a Boston Red Sox hat that police say matched the one the shoplifter was wearing before he left the store.
Police were dispatched to CVS just before noon when Officer James Headd spotted the suspect’s vehicle on North Street traveling south.
Headd, who was traveling north, pulled a U-turn but lost sight of the vehicle, which accelerated.
Moments later, Headd came upon the scene of the crash about a half-mile away from where he spotted the vehicle. He began rendering aid with Officer Shawn Buckley, Sgt. David Foscaldo and two state troopers until firefighters arrived.
Assisting Foxboro in the investigation of the crash are state police accident reconstruction experts and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
