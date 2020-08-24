ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket man charged with killing his girlfriend by running over her with his car in Woonsocket was also in a head-on collision two weeks ago on Newport Avenue, police confirmed Monday.
James Grilli, 37, was ordered held without bail at Rhode Island's Adult Correctional Institution over the weekend. He is charged with murder and domestic assault. No plea was entered.
The victim, 40-year-old Erika Belcourt, died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after police and paramedics found her injured but conscious in the parking lot of her apartment complex.
Authorities say the couple argued inside the apartment and continued it outside where Belcourt stood in front of Grilli’s vehicle before he allegedly intentionally accelerated, ran her over and drove off.
In Attleboro, police allege Grilli crossed the center lane on Newport Avenue on Aug. 9 and struck another vehicle head-on. Grilli and the other driver were treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released.
Grilli was charged with driving to endanger as a result of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.