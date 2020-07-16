NORTON -- The driver of a pickup truck that collided with two vehicles before striking a pole on Newland Street at Kings Lane last winter admitted to driving drunk Thursday.
Joshua Tibbets Jr., 19, of East Bridgewater, was placed on probation for one year after a Zoom hearing in Attleboro District Court.
The case was continued without a finding while Tibbetts is on probation.
The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 17 when Tibbetts attempted to pass a pickup truck and a Jeep that was making a left turn, according to court records.
No one was reported injured in the accident.
The force of the crash knocked a bowling ball out of the rear of the Jeep. It was found 150 feet away in a nearby yard, according to court records.
