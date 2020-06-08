NORTON -- The driver of a car that crashed into a tree over the weekend, killing a passenger, has been charged with drunken driving and motor vehicle homicide.
Russell Stone, 59, of Attleboro, who remains hospitalized, will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date, authorities said Monday.
Stone was the driver of a car that crashed into a tree at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of 55 Oak St., according to the Bristol County district attorney's office.
A 36-year-old Attleboro woman died as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name has not been released because her next of kin has not yet been notified, Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said.
Stone and a a 51-year-old Fall River woman remain hospitalized at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with injuries suffered in the crash, Miliote said.
Stone was also charged with speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Witnesses told police Stone's Toyota Camry was traveling north on Oak Street at a high rate of speed before it went off the road, slammed into a stone wall and struck a large tree, Miliote said.
No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash.
Because the crash remains under investigation, no other information on the facts of the case can be released, Miliote said.
