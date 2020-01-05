SEEKONK -- The elderly driver who hit three women Thursday afternoon in a Route 6 shopping plaza parking lot faces charges including negligent operation of motor vehicle.
James McAleer, 76, of Providence, also faces license revocation. Police are seeking to have his license to drive revoked in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, police said. A court summons has been issued.
McAleer hit the victims while backing up and hitting another vehicle near Ocean State Job Lot. One woman was pinned under a vehicle, and firefighters had to use air bags to lift the vehicle and free her.
Two other women were also seriously hurt but all the injuries were non-life-threatening, authorities say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.