MANSFIELD — One person was injured in a single-car accident on West Street Monday night.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the car struck a utility pole near Stratton Road about 9 p.m., according to fire officials.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
The crash took down the pole and wires. The damage was repaired by the town’s electric department.
The cause of the crash was under investigation by police.
