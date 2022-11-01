WRENTHAM -- A dumpster truck traveling on South Street early Tuesday morning struck the Interstate 495 North overpass and overturned, injuring the driver and spilling several gallons of hydraulic fluid and motor oil onto the road.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. when the roll-off dumpster somehow raised up as the truck, traveling south, passed under the overpass, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.

