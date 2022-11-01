WRENTHAM -- A dumpster truck traveling on South Street early Tuesday morning struck the Interstate 495 North overpass and overturned, injuring the driver and spilling several gallons of hydraulic fluid and motor oil onto the road.
The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. when the roll-off dumpster somehow raised up as the truck, traveling south, passed under the overpass, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
Firefighters worked in the rain to block storm drains but some hydraulic fluid and motor oil spilled into a drain and culvert.
“It was raining so the fluids traveled fairly fast,” Marino said.
The chief estimated 60 gallons of hydraulic fluid and 20 gallons of motor oil leaked from the truck. The truck also contained 125 gallons of diesel fuel that did not leak, Marino said.
The truck landed on the driver’s side after the collision, trapping the driver inside for about 15 minutes until firefighters could remove the windshield to free him from the wreckage, Marino said.
The man suffered non-life threatening injures and was taken by Wrentham ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Some construction debris inside the dumpster spilled onto South Street.
Traffic on South Street (Route 1A), which is four lanes in the area, was able to get by but was slowed by the wreckage. Police used social media to urge motorists to prepare for delays.
The state Department of Environmental Protection and MassDOT responded to the scene as well as firefighters from Plainville.
The area was cleaned by DEP officials and an environmental cleanup company hired by the trucking company, according to the fire chief.
Bridge inspectors from MassDOT examined the overpass, which was not closed as a result of the crash, Marino said.
The dumpster truck was not removed from the area until about five hours after the crash because of the extent of damage to the vehicle, he said.
“It was a little more involved than just righting the truck and towing it away,” the chief said.
A Plainville fire department ladder truck was called in to help with the removal of the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by local police.
