WRENTHAM -- A dumpster truck traveling on South Street overturned after it struck the Interstate 495 North overpass, injuring the driver and spilling several gallons of hydraulic fluid and motor oil onto the road early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. when the roll-off dumpster somehow raised up as the truck, traveling southbound on South Street, passed under the I-495 overpass, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.

