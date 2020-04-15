PLAINVILLE -- Police are investigating the cause of an accident that injured a driver and temporarily shut down West Bacon Street Tuesday night.
The driver was able to walk to an ambulance and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
Police were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 165 West Bacon St.
They discovered a car had gone off the road, struck a utility pole and rolled onto the passenger side.
The utility pole was snapped at the base and had to be replaced by National Grid.
Police had to temporarily close West Bacon Street between Northville Way and Elizabeth Street while utility workers repaired the pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.