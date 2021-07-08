MANSFIELD -- A car crashed and flipped over on the Route 140 South ramp to Interstate 495 South during the commuter rush Thursday morning, sending the driver to the hospital.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
He was the lone occupant of the vehicle, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. at the S-curves on the ramp, which have been the site of several accidents.
State police had to close the ramp for about 45 minutes until the wreckage was removed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
