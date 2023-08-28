North Attleboro fire truck new
NORTH ATTTLEBORO -- A driver was taken to a hospital after her car rolled into the median on Interstate 95 Monday morning.

The victim, the lone occupant of the vehicle, suffered a non-fatal injury in the single-car crash and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Assistant Fire Chief George McKinnon said.

