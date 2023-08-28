NORTH ATTTLEBORO -- A driver was taken to a hospital after her car rolled into the median on Interstate 95 Monday morning.
The victim, the lone occupant of the vehicle, suffered a non-fatal injury in the single-car crash and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Assistant Fire Chief George McKinnon said.
A small fire in the engine compartment of the car was put out by someone using an extinguisher prior to the arrival of firefighters, McKinnon said.
Firefighters used a hose to ensure the fire was completely out.
The crash occurred north of the Toner Boulevard exit and was reported just after 8:15 a.m. during the commuter rush hour.
Traffic was backed up on I-95 North to the Route 123 interchange at one point.
Mansfield firefighters were also dispatched to the scene.
No other information was available on the driver.
The crash is under investigation by state police.
