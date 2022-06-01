NORTH ATTLEBORO -- One person was injured when their vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Route 1 late Tuesday night.
The accident was reported about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Washington Street (Route 1) and Everett Street.
The victim, who was first reported as trapped in the vehicle, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
It is believed the driver may have suffered from a medical issue.
North Attleboro Electric responded to repair the broken utility pole.
Plainville police assisted at the accident scene.