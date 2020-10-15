PLAINVILLE -- A tractor-trailer rolled over on its side around noon Thursday, injuring the driver.
The accident was reported about 12:15 p.m. on Interstate 495 South near Route 1 in the highway median.
The driver, who may have been ejected from the truck, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, Fire Capt. Robert Skinner said.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence by ambulance.
Wrentham firefighters also responded to the scene.
