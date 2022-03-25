MANSFIELD — A 46-year-old town resident was injured early Friday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving slammed into a wooden guardrail on Chauncy Street at a high rate of speed, trapping him in the vehicle, police said.
The accident was reported at about 12:25 p.m. in front of Auto Body Pros at 44 Chauncy St. (Route 106).
Firefighters extricated the driver, Kevin Kershaw, who was the only person in the vehicle, police said.
Police said they believe Kershaw suffered some sort of medical incident and lost control of the vehicle before the crash.
Kershaw was conscious and alert and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.