REHOBOTH — A 74-year-old local man, identified as the driver killed in a head-on collision Friday, may have suffered a heart-related medical issue before the crash, authorities said Monday.
William G. Spreyer died Friday at Rhode Island Hospital, hours after being involved in a head-on collision with an SUV on Route 44 around 7:45 a.m., according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
His 72-year-old wife, Joan, a passenger in the car, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries. She was listed in good condition Monday, according to a hospital spokesperson.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Spreyer was traveling west toward Seekonk when he crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Explorer, the district attorney’s office said.
The crash occurred in the area of Hobson Avenue, a short distance from the couple's Wilmarth Bridge Road home.
The driver of the Ford Explorer, whose name was not released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
“It is believed that Mr. Spreyer may have suffered from a cardiac-related issue just prior to veering into the eastbound travel lane,” Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
There is no suspicion of foul play related to this incident, Miliote said.
The investigation and accident reconstruction remains ongoing at this time, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.