Mansfield I-495 fatal

A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on I-495 in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- The driver of a car was killed early Thursday morning when he was thrown from his vehicle on Interstate 495 North, just prior to the Route 140 exit.

The victim was thrown from the vehicle when the car rolled over in the area of the Mansfield Avenue overpass, according to Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers.

