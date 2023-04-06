MANSFIELD -- The driver of a car was killed early Thursday morning when he was thrown from his vehicle on Interstate 495 North, just prior to the Route 140 exit.
The victim was thrown from the vehicle when the car rolled over in the area of the Mansfield Avenue overpass, according to Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and was the lone occupant of the vehicle, Desrosiers said.
The crash was reported at 4 a.m. and is under investigation by state police.
A Boston television station broadcast showed a car in the median.
In a tweet, the state Department of Transportation said the left lanes on both sides of I-495 were closed as a result of the crash and that traffic delays should be expected.
The Sun Chronicle will update this story as more information becomes available.
