Mass state police cruiser
Sun Chronicle File Photo

ATTLEBORO — The driver of a bullet-riddled car arrested in September on Interstate 495 in Mansfield was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months’ probation after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

Tabitha I. Picot, 20, of Springfield, admitted in Attleboro District Court that state police found a Glock 9 mm handgun in a car she was driving from a Providence nightclub about 2 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021.

