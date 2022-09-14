ATTLEBORO — The driver of a bullet-riddled car arrested in September on Interstate 495 in Mansfield was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months’ probation after pleading guilty to weapons charges.
Tabitha I. Picot, 20, of Springfield, admitted in Attleboro District Court that state police found a Glock 9 mm handgun in a car she was driving from a Providence nightclub about 2 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021.
The gun had one round in the chamber but the magazine of the semi-automatic weapon was empty, according to state police.
The car was registered to her boyfriend, Zeca Frenandes Dos Santos, who was a passenger in the vehicle and was also arrested.
Fernandes Dos Santos, 23, of Brockton, pleaded innocent to weapons charges. His case is still pending and he is free on $2,500 cash bail with a GPS bracelet, according to court records.
Picot, who has no prior criminal record, was found not responsible for civil motor vehicle charges.
The couple was stopped on Interstate 495 South after a state trooper initially spotted the vehicle speeding on Interstate 95 North with bullet holes in a window, according to state police.
State police say they confirmed that there was a “shots fired” incident in Providence and pulled over the car.
The vehicle had a total of nine bullet holes in the windshield, rear passenger door and window, and the roof. Two bullets were recovered from the rear passenger seat head rest, according to state police.
The couple told state police they were at Mezzo Lounge on Charles Street in Providence and left after hearing gunshots. They said they were not in the car when the shooting occurred, according to state police.
Fernandes Dos Santos was initially held on a bail violation in an unrelated 2018 case in Plymouth Superior Court and after a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.
However, the superior court charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking and intimidation of a witness were dropped by Plymouth County prosecution last month, according to court records.
