ATTLEBORO -- A driver was traveling an estimated 100 mph Wednesday night when he struck another car and a utility pole before flipping over on Route 1, police said Thursday.
The driver, Brandon Wilson, 35, of Cranston, was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, police said.
A passenger in his car, Marcellina Wilson, 36, of Warwick, was also seriously injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the other car was shaken up after the utility pole fell, sending wires down on the vehicle and a transformer crashing about five feet away on the highway, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The accident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Route 1, near Fenton Avenue, and resulted in a power outage to 185 homes, officials said.
All four lanes of the highway were closed and traffic was detoured. The highway was not reopened until about 2 1/2 hours later, Heagney said.
Heagney said a state trooper was traveling north on Route 1 when he spotted a car traveling at least 100 mph southbound.
The trooper turned his cruiser around in an attempt to pursue the vehicle which was about a half-mile away by the time he started traveling south, Heagney said.
By that time, according to the police chief, Wilson's car had collided with a car entering the highway from Dunkin Donuts before striking the pole and a stone wall.
There was no chase, Heagney said.
Heagney, who responded to the accident scene, said the car was traveling so fast it came to rest on its roof about 200 feet away from the initial collision.
"That car was going at a very, very high rate of speed," he said, estimating it at over 100 mph.
Brandon Wilson faces charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, a license plate violation and speeding.
The crash was investigated by Officer Noel Nieves.
