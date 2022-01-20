ATTLEBORO -- A Norwood woman charged with damaging a man’s car during a road rage incident at a busy Mansfield intersection last April was sentenced to six months' probation Thursday.
During an appearance in Attleboro District Court, Shakura M. Sullivan, 26, was also ordered to pay any restitution that is not covered by insurance.
Sullivan admitted police had sufficient evidence to prove her guilty of malicious damage to property and her case was continued without a finding for six months.
Prosecutors recommended the case be continued for one year without a finding.
The incident occurred about 6 p.m. on April 20 at the intersection of routes 140 and 106 while the victim was stopped at a traffic light, according to a police report.
Sullivan admitted throwing an object at the man’s 2021 Infinity QX50 and punching the rear quarter panel of the vehicle, causing dents and scratches.
When police arrived on the scene, the man told police he never got out of his vehicle, fearing a physical confrontation would ensue with the defendant and a passenger in her car.
The man told police he had recently purchased the car and it had only 1,800 miles on it.
The incident started as a traffic dispute between the man and the defendant on Interstate 95 North in Attleboro, according to the police report.