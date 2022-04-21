ATTLEBORO -- A man was partly pinned under his tractor-trailer after it rolled over on a highway ramp Thursday morning.
The accident was reported on the Interstate 295 ramp to I-95 North.
It took about 20 minutes to free the driver, fire officials said, using the Jaws of Life extrication tool and airbags.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, but it was unclear how serious the injuries were.
A large crane was used to upright the overturned truck, which had landed on its side alongside the ramp. It was reported to contain plastics.
Traffic was reported backed up for about two miles on I-95 North.
State police are investigating the accident.
The ramp has been the scene of several accidents over the years, fire officials say.
It was the second truck rollover on area highways in two days.
A tractor-trailer dump truck rolled on its side on Interstate 495-North in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a car.
The empty truck ended up in the median and high speed lane shortly after 3 p.m.
In that crash, the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own and declined to be taken to the hospital as did the driver of the car.