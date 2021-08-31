ATTLEBORO — A city woman pleaded innocent Monday to charges stemming from a hit-and-run accident earlier this month in which the van she was driving went airborne before crashing into a yard.
Rachel Colen, 31, of 200 Whalen Drive, was ordered held without bail pending a Sept. 21 probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court.
Colen allegedly fled from police after the Aug. 10 crash on Claire Drive, down the street from her home.
She allegedly struck a wooden bench, drove up an embankment and through shrubs. The vehicle went airborne before crashing into a basketball hoop, causing an estimated $450 in property damage, according to police.
No one was injured in the crash.
Colen is on probation for breaking and entering and other charges.
Bail was set at $500 on new charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving with a suspended license and disturbing the peace.
She was also ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and to not drive without a valid license, according to court records.
