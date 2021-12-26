MANSFIELD -- The Grinch almost stole Christmas for one motorist who, fire officials say, was able to get gifts out of his car before it became engulfed in flames.
The fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Christmas Day on Interstate 495 North near the Interstate 95 exit, according to fire officials.
No injuries were reported, but firefighters had some difficulty putting the blaze out because the gas tank on the vehicle ruptured.
Firefighters used foam and water to extinguish the blaze. The car was in the breakdown lane, according to fire officials.
