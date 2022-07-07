NORTON -- A 20-year-old local man escaped serious injury when the SUV he was driving struck a landscaping trailer parked on the side of Route 123 and rolled over Thursday afternoon.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment of minor injuries, police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
The crash occurred just after noon in the area of 93 West Main St. (Route 123) just west of Freeman St.
The busy road was closed for about 45 minutes while crews tended to the scene and the vehicle was towed away, Jackson said.
The driver was traveling west on West Main Street before hitting the landscaping trailer, according to Jackson.
No charges were immediately filed.
The crash is under investigation by Officer Ashley Cibotti.