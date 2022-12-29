fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

EASTON -- A 28-year-old local man was sentenced to up to three years in prison for killing another driver when his SUV collided head on with the victim’s car while driving at least twice the speed limit.

Jake McCabe was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court earlier this month to a 2- to 3-year term after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.