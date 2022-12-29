EASTON -- A 28-year-old local man was sentenced to up to three years in prison for killing another driver when his SUV collided head on with the victim’s car while driving at least twice the speed limit.
Jake McCabe was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court earlier this month to a 2- to 3-year term after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
The victim, 37-year-old Scott Lewis of South Easton, was pronounced dead at the scene after the April 26, 2020 crash in the area of 539 Bay Road.
An investigation by state police accident reconstruction experts determined the defendant’s Cadillac Escalade was operating at 80 mph five seconds before the collision and at 61 mph on impact.
The posted speed limit where the crash occurred is 30 mph.
A witness to the crash told police that McCabe was speeding and crossed the center line and other witnesses saw him speeding just prior to the crash, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said Thursday.
In addition, a resident provided a Ring doorbell video of the Escalade driving at a high rate of speed a few seconds before the collision, Miliote said.
In addition to the state prison sentence, Miliote said McCabe also had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years.
