 David Linton

EASTON -- A 28-year-old local man was sentenced to up to three years in prison for killing another driver when his SUV collided head-on with the victim’s car while driving at least twice the speed limit.

Jake McCabe was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court earlier this month to a 2- to 3-year term after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.