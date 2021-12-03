ATTLEBORO — A city man was placed on probation Friday after admitting to racing another car at speeds estimated at 100 mph on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
William Geary, 33, of 9 Magnolia St., in South Attleboro, admitted police had sufficient evidence to prove he was racing another vehicle and driving to endanger, according to court records.
Judge Edmund Mathers sentenced him to one year probation as recommended by lawyers for both sides and fined him $250, according to court records.
Officer Matthew Tracy stopped Geary’s Nissan 370z sports car at Sycamore Avenue and Brown Street around 12:45 a.m. on March 29, according to court records.
About 20 minutes earlier Tracy saw the same car racing south on Route 1 with a Dodge Charger at speeds of up to 100 mph and attempted to stop the cars before they drove into Pawtucket, according to court records.
Tracy noted that the roads were wet and it was raining at the time the cars were traveling side by side down the highway, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.