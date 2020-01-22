MANSFIELD — A 52-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he drove head-on into a utility pole on South Main Street, sending live power lines onto his car and complicating rescue efforts.
The victim, whose name was not released, suffered several broken bones and potential internal injuries in the crash in the area of 500 South Main, according to fire officials.
He was taken by ambulance to Mansfield Airport and flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The single-car accident occurred just before 11 a.m.
Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini said rescue crews had to step back from the car and the victim when Mansfield Electric Light Department officials determined the power lines contained 220 volts of electricity, which “energized” the car and the area around it.
The pole was severed and a power line to a nearby home was ripped off as a result of the accident, according to the chief.
“There were live lines on and around the vehicle. It gave us an obstacle to overcome,” Boldrighini said.
South Main Street was closed between Fruit and Hall streets for several hours to allow electric crews to repair the pole and lines.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
