WRENTHAM -- A driver suffered serious injuries after his car rolled over on Interstate 495 over the weekend, spilling laundry detergent and forcing officials to temporarily close the highway for safety reasons.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police had to temporarily close the northbound lanes because the laundry detergent created slick road conditions, backing up traffic.
In addition, the engine compartment of the car, which ended up on its side in the single-car crash, ignited. It was extinguished quickly by firefighters.
The driver was already out of the car when rescue officials arrived.
The crash occurred between the Route 1A and King Street exits.
In addition to local and state police, Wrentham and Franklin fire departments also responded to the scene to put out the fire and wash down the highway.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.
