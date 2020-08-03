NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday in a head-on collision on South Washington Street at the intersections with Hunting Street and Metcalf Road.
The woman was pinned inside her car for about 10 minutes until firefighters using a hydraulic power cutting tool were able to free her.
Police and fire officials said the woman, who was not identified, suffered serious leg and other injuries and was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The driver of the other car was not injured.
The crash occurred about 10 a.m. and the cause is under investigation by local police and state police accident reconstruction experts.
The accident victim was traveling north on South Washington Street and attempted to take a left turn when the collision occurred with a car traveling south on South Washington Street, according to police.
The cars sustained heavy front-end damage.
Hunting Street and Metcalf Road meet close together at the point that they both intersect with South Washington Street.
South Washington Street in the area of the crash was closed for about two hours while state and local police investigated and the vehicles were towed from the scene.
