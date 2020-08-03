MVA So Washington NA
Buy Now

Two cars collided on South Washington Street at Metcalf Road Monday morning causing serious injuries to a woman. The roof of the victim’s car had to be cut off using the Jaws of Life cutting tool to free her. The road was shut down as a state police reconstruction team investigated.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday in a head-on collision on South Washington Street at the intersections with Hunting Street and Metcalf Road.

The woman was pinned inside her car for about 10 minutes until firefighters using a hydraulic power cutting tool were able to free her.

Police and fire officials said the woman, who was not identified, suffered serious leg and other injuries and was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. and the cause is under investigation by local police and state police accident reconstruction experts.

The accident victim was traveling north on South Washington Street and attempted to take a left turn when the collision occurred with a car traveling south on South Washington Street, according to police.

The cars sustained heavy front-end damage.

Hunting Street and Metcalf Road meet close together at the point that they both intersect with South Washington Street.

South Washington Street in the area of the crash was closed for about two hours while state and local police investigated and the vehicles were towed from the scene.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.