MANSFIELD -- A 46-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday morning when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle at Forbes Boulevard and Route 106.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The injuries were serious but not life threatening, according to the fire chief.
The accident was reported about 6:30 a.m. during the commuter rush hour at the busy intersection.
The driver was the sole occupant of the car. The other driver, also the only person in that vehicle, was not injured, Desrosiers said.
Firefighters had to clean up a small vehicle fluid leak that resulted from the crash.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.