FOXBOR0 -- A 22-year-old man was taken to a Boston hospital after his SUV struck a tree head on at Cocasset Street at Cannon Forge Drive earlier this week.
The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center after the crash Monday night, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tom Kenvin.
The man was the only occupant of the vehicle that was heavily damaged in the crash, Kenvin said.
“He was lucky,” Kenvin said.
The victim was driving an Arizona-registered Chevrolet Suburban and was not a local resident, according to the deputy fire chief.
The accident was reported about 11:10 p.m. Monday.