MANSFIELD — A truck driver was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his tractor-trailer overturned on a sharp curve and slammed into a guardrail on Forbes Boulevard in the Cabot Business Park.
The accident occurred about 11 a.m. at the I-495 overpass.
The 67-year-old driver was trapped in the heavily damaged cab for one hour as firefighters used the Jaws of Life and other tools to cut him free of the wreckage, Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo said.
Firefighters had to cut the cab and the steering column as part of the rescue effort.
The truck was traveling south on Forbes Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve and overturned onto its driver's side. It crossed into the northbound lane, where the cab struck the guardrail about 3 feet from the Interstate 495 bridge abutment, Puleo said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with traumatic injuries, Puleo said.
His condition was not available and the accident remains under investigation, according to Police Chief Ron Sellon.
State police accident reconstruction experts, the state police commercial truck team and local police Officer David Kinahan, an accident reconstruction expert, responded to the scene.
The truck was carrying a load of yarn, according to Puleo. It is owned by Gordon Logistics, a trucking company in the industrial park.
Forbes Boulevard is one of the main roads that run through the industrial park. It was expected to be closed between Norfolk and Plymouth streets for several hours to allow state and local police to investigate the cause of the accident.
The location is also near commuter rail lines and a freight line that runs through the industrial park.
Train traffic was slowed through the area while firefighters worked to free the victim, according to Puleo.
