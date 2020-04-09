SEEKONK -- A man who led police on a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon on Route 6 shot himself after stopping near Seekonk Speedway and suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The unidentified man, who was the lone occupant of his vehicle, was taken by Seekonk ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment, Seekonk Police Chief David Enos said.
A trooper attempted to stop the man's vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 6 West in Swansea, state police said, adding that they had received an alert regarding the individual.
The man refused to stop and was being pursued by state and Swansea police when he stopped in the area of the Seekonk Speedway near the Rehoboth line.
"Once stopped, the suspect displayed a handgun and shot himself," state police said.
Police shut down Route 6 and had deployed "stop sticks" to disable the vehicle, but the man stopped before crossing them, Enos said.
"No police officers discharged their weapons" and none were injured, Enos said.
The incident is under investigation and no other details were available.
A Swansea police dispatcher said she had no information to release.
Seekonk police used social media to warn motorists on the busy roadway to avoid the area while the incident was being investigated.
