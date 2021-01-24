PLAINVILLE — A driver suffered serious injuries after the vehicle the person was operating struck the rear of a tractor-trailer Friday night.
The driver was taken to a Rhode Island Hospital, according to Plainville police.
The accident was reported around 11:35 p.m. at the Route 1 and I-495 north intersection traffic lights, according to a prepared statement from police.
A gray Toyota RAV-4 reportedly struck the rear of a white Freightliner tractor unit that was stopped at a red light.
Wrentham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.