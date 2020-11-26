NORTON -- A driver suffered serious injuries late Thanksgiving morning when his car crashed through a utility pole at Route 123 (West Main Street) and Oak Street and ended up about 20 to 30 feet into a wooded area.
Fire Department Capt. Alvin Fuller said the victim appeared to be in his 60s. His identity was not released.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. and fire crews needed to remove the vehicle’s door with hydraulic cutting tools in order to extricate the victim.
He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
According to Fuller, road conditions at the time of the crash were slick due to rainy weather.
