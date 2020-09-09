NORFOLK -- The driver of a pickup truck was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter Tuesday night after crashing head-on into a tree on Union Street.
The single-vehicle crash occurred about 7 p.m. in the area of 79 Union St. with the driver suffering serious injuries, according to Fire Chief Erron Kinney.
Firefighters removed the victim from the vehicle and took him by ambulance to the Freeman Kennedy School about 1 1/2 miles away to meet the medical helicopter, Kinney said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by police.
