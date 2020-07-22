ATTLEBORO -- The driver of a pickup truck escaped serious injury when he struck a utility pole, sending live power wires down onto Clifton Street late Tuesday night.
Power had to be cut before firefighters could get to the vehicle after the 9:20 p.m. crash in the area of 72 Clifton St., according to fire officials.
Power was reportedly disrupted for a few hours while repairs were made by National Grid workers.
The driver was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital.
In another accident Tuesday night, a motorcycle and a car collided at Tiffany Street and South Avenue about 6 p.m. The motorcyclist declined treatment but went on his own later, according to police.
