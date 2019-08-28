MANSFIELD — State police say an alleged drunken driver was arrested after passing a state trooper while traveling almost 120 mph on Interstate 495 in Mansfield.
Amber Borgeson-Amico, 26, of East Bridgewater, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court and is free on her own recognizance.
She was stopped on I-495 North, near Route 140 in Mansfield, around 10:30 p.m. by Trooper Paul Gifford, who was driving an unmarked police cruiser, according to court records.
Gifford said he was traveling on the highway when he saw two cars come from behind him at a high rate of speed before they passed him.
Gifford said the faster of the two cars exited the highway at Route 140 South before he could get the license plate while the other vehicle continued on I-495 passing cars, according to the report.
Gifford followed and stopped the car, a BMW driven by Borgeson-Amico, after clocking it traveling at 118 mph. She allegedly told the trooper she was in a “big rush to get to the airport” to pick up a friend and denied racing the other vehicle.
She said she had to pick the friend up at 10:30 p.m. at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, according to the report.
She took a breath-alcohol test, which state police say registered 0.09 percent. The legal limit of 0.08 percent.
In addition to drunken driving, she faces charges of driving to endanger, speeding and failing to drive within marked lanes.
Her case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
