ATTLEBORO — A New Bedford man who allegedly struck two police cruisers in Mansfield during a car chase last week was deemed a public danger and ordered held without bail Tuesday by a judge who called the suspect’s actions “beyond the pale,” adding he is “lucky to be alive.”
Duron Colton, 19, was arrested after the April 6 pursuit, which began after midnight and was broken off twice over a two-hour period because he was allegedly driving about 100 mph, according to police.
The chase began in Easton, where the car was reported stolen from an apartment complex, before Mansfield police spotted the vehicle on Route 106 and attempted to stop it.
During the course of the chase, Colton allegedly struck two police cruisers. At one point a 14-year-old passenger fled from the vehicle and was apprehended, according to police.
After police broke off the chase for safety reasons, the vehicle was spotted again at the Cumberland Farms on Route 106 and took off again, according to police.
Colton allegedly drove back into Easton before returning to Mansfield on Route 106 and driving over a tire-puncturing device before running from the vehicle, according to police.
Colton, who police say was armed with a knife, was apprehended on Potash Road allegedly hiding under a car. He was arrested without incident, according to police.
His lawyer, Suzanne Jardin of Norton, praised police for the restraint they used during the chase. She argued that Colton was not trying to hurt anyone but was trying to get away from police because he was afraid.
“He’s a lucky boy. He’s lucky he was not killed or shot,” Jardin said.
Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Murphy argued Colton should be held without bail because he is a danger to the public.
She said he served 18 months in jail in 2021 on a gun possession charge under the Youthful Offender Law and continues to disobey the law.
Murphy played two police dash cam videos of portions of the chase and submitted police reports of the incident. There was no testimony from witnesses.
Referring to the videos he watched before issuing his ruling to detain Colton, Judge Edmund Mathers said, “It’s absolutely beyond the pale. Counsel is correct, he’s lucky to be alive.”
Colton has pleaded innocent to 17 charges, including refusing to stop for police, receiving a stolen car, assault by means of a dangerous weapon and driving with a suspended license.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.