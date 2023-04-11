james sullivan courthouse

ATTLEBORO — A New Bedford man who allegedly struck two police cruisers in Mansfield during a car chase last week was deemed a public danger and ordered held without bail Tuesday by a judge who called the suspect’s actions “beyond the pale,” adding he is “lucky to be alive.”

Duron Colton, 19, was arrested after the April 6 pursuit, which began after midnight and was broken off twice over a two-hour period because he was allegedly driving about 100 mph, according to police.

