Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have plunged by 7 cents in the last week in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
It is the biggest one-week drop since prices sunk by 8 cents to $1.87 a gallon in January 2016, a Sun Chronicle survey of AAA records shows.
Prices fell by 6 cents to $2.50 in February 2018.
AAA Northeast’s survey Monday of prices in Massachusetts found self-serve, regular averaging $2.36 per gallon, which is 2 cents below the national average. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 3 cents higher at $2.39 per gallon.
Global oil prices have suffered their worst percentage losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War.
A “plunge in crude oil prices is in response to a lack of agreement between OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries on cutting production,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
Russia refused to roll back production in response to lowering demand due to the epidemic, and Saudia Arabia has signaled it will ramp up its own output.
“The trend of lower pump prices is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season if crude remains cheap, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus,” Maguire said.
Gasoline costs have been relatively stable the past few months. While prices in the Bay State have shot down by 18 cents since mid-January, the decreases have only been a few cents or less each week, including last week decreasing just a penny.
The decline is the result of strong supplies of gas and oil, less demand because of the winter months and virus, and other factors.
“However, maintenance season and the upcoming switchover to summer blends could break the downward trend in coming weeks,” Maguire said.
Some price jumps are common as driving picks up in warmer weather and oil refineries are shut down.
In Rhode Island, the price of regular gas dropped 2 cents to average $2.41 after falling 3 cents last week, AAA said.
The range in prices in Massachusetts in the latest AAA survey for regular is 80 cents, from $2.09 to $2.89. Midgrade is averaging $2.73, from $2.42 to $3.19. Premium is averaging $2.89, from $2.62 to $3.45. Diesel is averaging $2.87, from $2.59 to $3.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.