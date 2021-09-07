Drivers in Massachusetts caught a break with Hurricane Ida.
Gasoline prices in the Bay State rose just 2 cents last week — much less than many feared in the wake of the hurricane, which slammed the oil-rich Gulf Coast.
The average price in Massachusetts for regular, self-serve is $3.08 per gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly gas station survey, released Tuesday.
Prices since the beginning of August had only increased or decreased by 1 cent each week until this most recent survey.
The current cost is 4 cents higher than a month ago and 93 cents higher than a year ago, when regular was averaging $2.15, AAA said.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 10 cents lower than the national average which jumped 3 cents to $3.18.
In Rhode Island, regular is averaging $3.07, up 1 cent, AAA said.
Drivers were expected to see more sizable price hikes following the mighty storm and leading into Labor Day.
Typically, a category 4 storm means three or more weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, analysts noted. Also, as a precautionary measure, two major pipelines going from Texas to North Carolina were shut down just before Ida struck.
Driving costs are projected to not fluctuate too much in the coming weeks.
“Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less expensive gas prices,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3 a gallon, especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.”
Prices also usually drop after all the Labor Day weekend travel.
Drivers will welcome the cheaper gas prices following the most expensive summer at the pump in seven years, Maguire added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.