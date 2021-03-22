While the cost of gasoline in Massachusetts continues to rise, drivers are getting somewhat of a break.
Instead of the sizable price hikes that in some cases approached double digits the past several weeks, costs only jumped 1 cent from last week, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
The price of a gallon of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.76, which is 20 cents higher than a month ago during which costs surged from 5 to 9 cents weekly. They are 53 cents higher than a year ago.
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 12 cents lower than the $2.88 national average that increased 2 cents from last week.
In Rhode Island, regular self-serve is averaging $2.79, also up 2 cents, AAA said.
“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak, but is a positive sign for consumers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.