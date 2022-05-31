Area drivers are finally getting a break at the pump, but it may not last.
After skyrocketing 66 cents over five weeks, the cost of gasoline stayed the same this week compared to a week ago.
Massachusetts is again averaging $4.73 per gallon for self-serve regular, AAA Northeast said Tuesday. That's still a state record.
The price is 54 cents higher than a month ago ($4.19), and $1.81 higher than a year ago ($2.92).
In Rhode Island, the average price also stayed at last week's $4.72, which was was a 15-cent hike over the previous week.
Massachusetts’s average price is 11 cents higher than the national average.
A dip in gasoline demand provided drivers with a bit of stability at the pump, as the national average rose less than 3 cents over the past week to reach $4.62, AAA said.
However, the respite could be brief.
Crude oil has moved above $115 a barrel due to fears of further global supply constraints caused by a European Union ban on Russian oil exports. And domestic gas demand may again start to climb as drivers fuel up for the three-month-long summer travel season, which began Memorial Day weekend, AAA said.
Gas costs usually rise heading into the holiday weekend before starting to drop.
“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”