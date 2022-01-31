ATTLEBORO -- City Veteran Services Director Ben Quelle is seeking volunteers to drive veterans and their surviving spouses to medical appointments.
The department has two cars and a wheelchair van to transport the ailing vets, but not enough drivers for the vehicles, and the number of appointments is increasing.
Volunteers who are seniors may qualify for the senior tax work-off program to get a reduction in their property taxes, he said.
There is some training needed for operating the wheelchair van.
Quelle said the biggest group of veterans now are those from the Vietnam era.
Those numbers are beginning to spike and he expects more will be needing assistance in the future.
If interested, call Quelle at 508-223-2222, ext. 3282 or email him at veteransdirector@cityofattleboro.us