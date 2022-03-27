ATTLEBORO — Local motorists who have electric vehicles will soon have more locations at which to charge up.
The state has awarded $13 million in grants for charging stations, including four in Attleboro.
The funding is earmarked for 54 government and private entities under the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program to install 306 charging ports at 150 locations.
The grants include $100,000 issued to Equilon Enterprises, which operates the Shell gas station at 227 South Ave., and $100,000 to Irving Oil that has a gas station at 466 Washington St. (Route 1). Each grant is for two charging stations.
The program, administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, provides grants covering 100 percent of costs to acquire and install publicly accessible Direct Current Fast Charging electric vehicle charging stations at government-owned properties and 80 percent of costs at all other locations — up to $50,000 per charging port.
“Our administration understands the importance of reliable infrastructure supporting the Commonwealth’s energy future,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The “announcement is a step towards the increased deployment of these clean vehicles, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and public health, enhance energy diversity and promote economic growth.”
The $13 million includes $1.5 million from Massachusetts’ $75 million share of the $2.9 billion Environmental Mitigation Trust established nationally under the 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice, and $11.6 million from the Massachusetts Climate Mitigation Trust.
MassDEP also offers funding for charging stations through various programs.
Some of the grantees plan to combine or leverage state funds with funding offered by utilities National Grid and Eversource.
The transportation sector accounts for more than 40 percent of the greenhouse gases emitted in the state of Massachusetts.
“This is the first time that these Direct Current Fast Charging grants have been offered, which will complement our local and regional efforts to deploy electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure necessary to support a cleaner transportation system,” MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg said.
To further expand the state’s EV readiness, Massachusetts is working with the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management to support the placement of EVs and charging stations throughout the region and to enhance the economic benefits associated with the vehicles.