PLAINVILLE -- Police are warning drivers to seek alternate routes as public works officials start work this week on new water mains on Grove Street.
The contractor, Gravity Construction Inc., plans to start work this week between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
The work zone will include Grove Street and all adjoining intersections with Route 106, Bugbee Street, Lincoln Avenue, Melcher Street and School Street.
Although traffic will be allowed to continue, police recommend seeking alternate routes to reduce impacts and avoid delays.
Police say anyone traveling on those streets should expect traffic delays as well as possible road closures.
Temporary by-pass piping and hose will be installed along the side of the road and water service interruptions will occur.
Residents will be given a minimum of 24 hours’ notice of any planned service interruptions associated with the water main work.
The work is scheduled to be completed this summer.