REHOBOTH — Work to replace the Reed Street Bridge is scheduled to begin Tuesday, and isn’t expected to be completed until the end of June 2023.
“Drivers who are traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” town officials said.
Work on the bridge over Palmer River includes the demolition of the existing superstructure and substructure and construction of a new single-span pre-stressed concrete deck beam bridge supported by a micropile foundation, the town said.
The project also includes roadway work at the bridge approaches, a bridge riprap protection system, guardrail, and utility work.
Various traffic management plans and lane closures will be utilized as needed for start-up operations until the bridge is closed, at which point detours will be required, town officials added.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the bridge will be closed for the duration of the bridge work.
Once the bridge is reopened, traffic management plans and lane closures will again be used until the project is complete.
Detours will be in place during construction work as outlined:
Traffic originating from the north side of the bridge:
Access to Reed Street southbound will be closed to traffic at Water Street.
Traffic will be detoured as follows: Reed southbound, turn right onto Water, left onto Wheeler Street, left onto Providence Street, and continue to Reed.
Water Street westbound traffic to continue west on Water, left onto Wheeler, left onto Providence, and continue to Reed.
Wheeler Street southbound traffic to continue on Wheeler at Water intersection. Turn left onto Providence and continue to Reed.
Traffic originating from the south side of the bridge:
Access to Reed Street northbound will be closed to traffic at Providence.
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
Providence Street westbound traffic to continue west, turn right onto Wheeler, right onto Water, and continue to Reed.
Providence Street eastbound traffic to turn left onto Wheeler, right onto Water, and continue to Reed.