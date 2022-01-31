After remaining stable for weeks, gasoline prices in Massachusetts have risen by the largest margin in over a month, and blame it on Russia.
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular is checking in at $3.39, a 3 cent hike from last week, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
Costs had remained the same or dropped by 1 cent each week since mid-December.
The current price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and $1 higher than a year ago. Massachusetts’ average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average, which also climbed 3 cents. In Rhode Island, the average price of regular is $3.38, up 4 cents from last week, AAA reported.
Despite typical low seasonal demand for gasoline, pump prices are clawing their way higher around the country.
The culprit is the rising price for oil.
“Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which are closing in on $90 per barrel,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers.”
Oil was going for about $65 a barrel in November.
Also, OPEC and U.S. energy officials said the COVID-19 omicron variant is no longer expected to slow the continued recovery of petroleum demand in 2022. Despite this, OPEC and its allies are maintaining their planned modest production increases and will not dramatically ramp up output. The result will be a continued tight supply of oil, analysts say.
“As long as the price for oil remains elevated, consumers will be feeling it at the pump,” Maguire said.