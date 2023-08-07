Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have climbed 7 cents from last week and 17 cents over the past two weeks.
The cost of a gallon of regular is averaging $3.74, AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey of Massachusetts gas stations.
Last week, prices posted their biggest one-week hike in nearly a year when they surged a dime.
Until the past two weeks, prices had been stable since around Memorial Day as the summer driving season kicked off.
The current price is 19 cents higher than a month ago ($3.55) and 64 cents lower than a year ago ($4.38), AAA said.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average, which at $3.82 a gallon is 7 cents higher than last week. It had shot up 16 cents the previous week.
The national average is 29 cents higher than a month ago ($3.53) and is 24 cents lower than a year ago ($4.06).
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.73, an increase of 7 cents from a week ago.
The recent surge in gas prices is largely being driven by more optimism about the economy and higher oil prices, which increased last week for the sixth week in a row as OPEC+ production cuts take hold and global markets tighten, AAA said.
“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast said. “Coupled with tepid demand and oil prices trending somewhat lower, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”
