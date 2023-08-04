FOXBORO — A person searching for their lost drone discovered a handgun in woods off Foxborough Boulevard that was allegedly thrown by a drug trafficking suspect who fled from police in April, prosecutors said in a court filing Friday.
The person, who is not identified, found the 10 mm Glock pistol about 15 feet into the woods on April 18, two weeks after state and local police chased 30-year-old Jose Bautista of East Providence, according to the filing in Dedham Superior Court.
The weapon was converted with a switch that made the pistol fully automatic, capable of firing multiple rounds, the filing said.
Bautista has pleaded not guilty in Dedham Superior Court to a 16-count indictment charging him with possession of a machine gun, trafficking in 200 grams of fentanyl, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and related weapons and traffic offenses.
He has been held without bail since his arrest April 2 near the Shell Gas station on Route 140. Prosecutors want to keep him in jail in pretrial detention. A dangerousness hearing in Dedham Superior Court is scheduled for Aug. 14, according to court records.
State police were conducting an investigation into a large number of car thefts in the Northeast when they spotted a stolen 2016 BMW XE 5 SUV at the Lodge at Foxborough apartment complex on April 2, prosecutors said in the court filing.
State police attempted to stop Bautista when he got into the car but he drove off, nearly striking a state police cruiser and hitting four parked cars, according to the filing.
The chase continued onto Route 140 to the Interstate 95 interchange where Bautista ran from the car and into the woods, the filing said.
Inside the car, police say they found a high-capacity magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 10 mm ammunition and two plastic bags containing 200 grams of a white powder that was certified at the state police lab as fentanyl.
Before the pistol was found by the drone operator, state and local police searched the woods and a pond off Route 140 without finding any evidence.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.