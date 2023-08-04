Jose Bautista 1
Jose Bautista of East Providence stands in the prisoner’s dock in Wrentham District Court during a dangerousness hearing. At left is his lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence.

 DAVID LINTON

FOXBORO — A person searching for their lost drone discovered a handgun in woods off Foxborough Boulevard that was allegedly thrown by a drug trafficking suspect who fled from police in April, prosecutors said in a court filing Friday.

The person, who is not identified, found the 10 mm Glock pistol about 15 feet into the woods on April 18, two weeks after state and local police chased 30-year-old Jose Bautista of East Providence, according to the filing in Dedham Superior Court.

